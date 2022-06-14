Rama to Cebu City police: Don’t apprehend face mask violators, focus instead on other crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has instructed the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) not to apprehend individuals who are violating the face mask policy in the city.

Rama said that while the city maintains the mask requirements in all public places, there is no need to focus on this policy since there are other priorities that need attention now that the economy is getting back on its feet.

“I do not want the national police under my watch. Why should we be apprehending? We should be educating. I will be having an emergency meeting with the police. They know my position all the time…there are better things to do, more pressing things to do when it comes to peace and order,” said Rama.

Instead of wasting their energy apprehending violators of the face masks, Rama said police should instead focus on their fight against illegal drugs, crime prevention, crimes against properties, and crimes against persons for now.

The mayor said that when the need arises to strictly implement the wearing of face masks again, then the police can refocus on apprehending masks violators.

Rama said that instead of arresting the violators, police may educate the violator and encourage them to wear a face mask or provide them a mask to wear.

“The apprehension for me will be the last, the first and foremost priority is to make the city peaceful. That is what I’ll emphasize to them in our meeting kay mangita pa silag face mask, mangita pa silag kawatan, that is spreading your wings so thinly. Focus, make Cebu City peaceful, orderly, and security,” said the mayor.

While he wants the police to shift its focus away from health protocol violators, Rama also emphasized that the responsibility should be with the public.

He said the public must be cognizant in following the health protocols such as wearing of face masks and regularly sanitizing. Wearing of face masks in appropriate places must always be followed, he said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Face mask requirement stays in Cebu City

Gwen stands by ‘optional’ face mask policy

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy