LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli begin construction for ‘G Studios’

Sarah Geronimo and her husband Matteo Guidicelli have begun construction for “G Studios,” a project that appears to be related to their own production company G Production.

Guidicelli gave fans a glimpse of the groundbreaking ceremony for “G Studios” at Alabang, Muntinlupa City, by quoting one Gigi Tibi on his Instagram Stories yesterday, June 15. He and the singer can both be seen wearing hard hats and holding shovels, in front of a poster showing the “G Studios” logo.

“This was just an idea [Matteo] was talking about but here they are now doing the ground [breaking],” Tibi stated.

Guidicelli also revealed that Geronimo is now the president of “G Studios.”

Geronimo and Guidicelli put up the production company G Production last year. Among the projects it has had so far is the couple’s 2021 Christmas concert “Christmas with the Gs” and Geronimo’s “Tala” concert, also last year.

Last February, Guidicelli teased that there were “several things in the pipeline” for G Production. He also expressed hope that the studio they are building for the company would be finished soon.

Meanwhile, the couple met with the Italian ambassador to the Philippines last week to discuss Filipino-Italian relations, in time for the 75th anniversary of the countries’ bilateral relations this year. Geronimo also recently graduated from a baking school.

Geronimo and Guidicelli tied the knot in a private Christian wedding in 2020. They marked their second anniversary last February. /ra

