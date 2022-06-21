122 former drug dependents complete community-based rehab in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 122 former drug dependents in Lapu-Lapu City have already completed their six months Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) for this year.

The self-confessed drug users came from five barangays namely: Bangkal with 9, Basak-63, Mactan-11, Looc-19 and Sabang-20. They were already pronounced as fully rehabilitating clients.

Due to this, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who also sits as chairman of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), has instructed the Lapu-Lapu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) to closely coordinate with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to give attention to the completers.

The mayor also plans to amend the composition of the CADAC and include the Public Employment Services Office (PESO) to help former drug dependents find a job.

“Sa sunod nato nga composition sa CADAC atong i-apil ang PESO aron makatabang sab sila og pangita og trabaho alang sa atong mga CBDRP completers. Dili kita gusto nga inig human nila og graduate kutob ra sila diha,” Chan said.

Currently, CADAC is composed of CLOSAP-Office of the Mayor, City Health Department, Parole and Probation, Department of Interior and Local Government, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Department of Education, City Social Welfare and Development, City Information Office, Sangguniang Kabataan Federation, Regional Trial Court-Lapu Lapu, Office of the City Prosecutor, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bidlisiw Foundation and the Association of Barangay Council.

In the first quarter of this year, only 64 CBDRP completers were recorded by the city health department from barangays Agus-26, Maribago-16, Pajac-4, and Subabasbas-18.

They are monitored by the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office, headed by Dr. Agnes Realiza.

The CBDRP, as currently implemented in the Philippines, is consistent with DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2018-125 and DDB Regulation No. 04 s. 2016, which prescribes the process flow for effecting wellness and recovery for people suffering from substance abuse disorders.

The CBDRP is a joint undertaking of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) with LGUs, Lapu-Lapu City Police with the support of other stakeholders of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

The CBDRP also incorporates the various stages of program implementation from advocacy and community mobilization, screening and assessment, provision of appropriate treatment and rehabilitation services, the operation of sustainability programs, to the aftercare and follow-up services for community reintegration. /rcg

ALSO READ:

9 more barangays in Mandaue set to be declared drug-cleared

DILG commends Lapu-Lapu City for effective anti-illegal drugs campaign

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy