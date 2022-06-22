Woman injured after being hit by bus while crossing road in Compostela

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman was injured after getting hit by a bus at the vicinity of Sitio Lutao, Barangay Estaca in Compostela, northern Cebu at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The victim was identified as Bernadeth Borja Atis, a resident of Barangay Jubay, Liloan, Cebu. The police said she was immediately brought to Danao Provincial Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the Compostela police, Atis was crossing the street when the bus, carrying passengers and headed south, hit her.

The driver of the bus was identified as Ruben Lumbab Catipan, 42.

As the bus tried to avoid Atis, police said it hit another vehicle driven by Karl Christian Baculpo Lora, who was heading north.

“Nilikay ang bus. Padung north, gasugat sila nya nilihay man ni ang bus,” Patrolman Renan Relempagos of the Compostela police told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Wednesday morning.

“Ang injured ang kato rang nadasmagan and ang driver sa awto naa say gasgas sa abaga pero wala ra man siya nagpadala sa hospital kay na-applyan ra og first aid ba,” he added.

No passenger of the bus was reported injured.

Lora’s private vehicle incurred damages in its left side, including a broken window on the driver side.

The Ceres bus also incurred damages on its rear bumper and windshield.

Relempagos said the driver of the private vehicle, the injured woman, and the bus company agreed to a settlement, as the latter reportedly pledge to shoulder the medical expenses of the victim, including the expenses for the vehicle repair.

