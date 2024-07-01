What to expect in July 2024

July is a month of vibrant festivities, important observances, and unique cultural events.

Despite the rainy season, there are many significant events to look forward to.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect this month across the country.

Nutrition Month

Every July, the Philippines celebrates National Nutrition Month to promote healthy eating habits and nutrition awareness.

Various activities, such as seminars, workshops, and community programs, aim to educate the public about the importance of a balanced diet and proper nutrition. Schools and local governments often organize events to highlight the theme of the year, encouraging everyone to adopt healthier lifestyles.

3 to 4 tropical cyclones in July

Three to four tropical cyclones are forecast to hit the country this July, the state weather bureau said in a weather update last Saturday, June 29.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather forecaster Rhea Torres, however, said no low-pressure area or storm is expected in the next few days.

Cultural and religious festivals

Sandugo Festival

In Bohol, the Sandugo Festival is held every month of July. It commemorates the historic blood compact between Spanish explorer Miguel López de Legazpi and Bohol chieftain Datu Sikatuna in 1565. The celebration kicks off in July 1, which is also the Charter Day of Tagbilaran City.

Sublian Festival

In Batangas City, the Sublian Festival is celebrated on July 23rd. This cultural festival revives the traditional “subli” dance, a ceremonial worship dance honoring the Holy Cross. The event includes street dancing, cultural shows, and religious processions, reflecting the deep faith and rich traditions of the Batangueños.

T’nalak Festival

Celebrated in South Cotabato, the T’nalak Festival takes place in the second week of July. Named after the colorful abaca cloth woven by the T’boli women, the festival highlights the region’s rich cultural heritage with street parades, trade fairs, and beauty contests.

Special observances in July

Philippine-American Friendship Day

Celebrated on July 4th, this day marks the historic ties between the Philippines and the United States. While it is no longer an official public holiday, various activities and events are held to commemorate the strong friendship and shared history between the two nations.

Liturgical feast days

Feast of St. Thomas the Apostle

On July 3, the Catholic church celebrates the feast day of St. Thomas the Apostle. He was remembered as the apostle who once doubted the resurrection of Jesus Christ days after his crucifixion, earning him the nickname “doubting Thomas.” He is now deemed as the patron saint of judges and architects.

Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

She is considered the patroness of the Carmelites order. She is often associated with the purgation of sins after death. The central aspect of devotion to her is symbolized by a brown scapular worn by her devotees. They will celebrate her feast on the 16th of July this year.

Feast of Mary Magdalene

She was an important figure that Jesus Christ met in his last life events as a human. She was saved by Jesus himself from the judgment of society, and she later became a witness to his crucifixion and resurrection. Her feast day is celebrated on July 22. /clorenciana