Five things you can do on a rainy day

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The rain gives us the sense of calmness we sometimes don’t know we needed.

Each raindrop somehow represents our emotions, a circumstance, or a memory.

The rain after the drought is such a blessing.

Just like in our lives, we can look at the rainy season as a downtime.

Let the rainy season give you some time to cool down and just enjoy the comforts of your home.

Revisit old hobbies

This may be the time for you to catch up on that book you’ve been placing on the side of your bed for months. This can also be the time to rekindle the hobbies you had before time was crazy. Open that cabinet you have inside your room and see what else you can do to hit those nostalgic feels.

DIY home improvements

Inspect your home for necessary upgrades or create a fresh new look. It could be rearranging your room, decluttering your mom’s room, or starting an indoor garden.

Entertainment

Ready to dive into hours and hours of movies and series? Time to check your phone for the latest series and movies you can finally hop on the trend with. This can be the perfect time to just enjoy music old and new while lounging at home and just making sure you get to enjoy the soulful sound of the rain with your music or movie of choice.

Connect with loved ones

Do fun online or offline activities with your friends and family. Make time to just have fun inside your houses. Play games and gossip over good food and wine.

Keep moving

There are a lot of online videos on how one can stay active, like doing HIIT exercises, yoga, Zumba, and many more. The rainy season might give us sloth feels, but we should not give in!

The rainy season offers a unique opportunity to slow down and appreciate the simple joys of home life. Embrace this time to reconnect with old hobbies, improve your living space, indulge in entertainment, bond with loved ones, and stay active.

Let the rain remind you of the beauty of taking a break and finding contentment in the little things. So, next time the raindrops start to fall, welcome them with open arms and make the most of your cozy indoor time. /clorenciana