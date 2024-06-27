Viral ‘missing’ P350,000: Man says sorry after claiming hacking issues

MANILA, Philippines — The man who released a viral video claiming that his bank account was hacked, resulting in the alleged loss of P345,000, issued a public apology.

According to Gleen Cañete in his Facebook post on Wednesday, it was actually his family who made the withdrawals.

“[N]a-realize ko na hindi tama na masyado akong nagpadala sa bugso ng damdamin at lumabas sa social media,” Cañete’s post read.

(I realized that it was not right for me to be swept by my emotions and go to social media.)

“Noong malaman ko na mismo ang Pamilya ko ang nag-withdraw ng pera, agad agad Kung binura ang live video para na rin sa kapakanan ng pamilya ko at sa BDO Unibank,” he said.

(When I learned that it was my own family who withdrew the money, I immediately erased the live video for the sake of my family and for BDO Unibank.)

“Pasensya na po kayo at nagdulot ito ng pangamba sa inyong lahat ang nasabing video,” he wrote.

(I apologize that the video caused worry among all of you.)

He has taken down the video, which had made the rounds across several social media platforms.

Cañete likewise appealed for understanding, saying that he is a father who works hard for his child.

“[H]indi ko po napigilang ilahad sa social media ang sakit na naramdaman ko bilang isang tao,” he said.

(I was not able to restrict myself from exposing to social media the pain that I felt as a person.)

“Sana maintindihan nyo rin ako at ako’y inyong mapatawad at maibalik ang tiwala nyo sa akin bilang isang ama na nagsikap para sa kanyang anak,” he added.

(I hope you will understand me, forgive me, and that your trust in me will be returned as a father who works hard for his child.)

In the video, which went viral earlier, Cañete, was emotional as he said the fund was for his child’s college education.

He appealed to BDO to return his money.

In a statement, however, BDO said the bank withdrawals in Cañete’s account were found to be valid, and that Cañete told the bank that he would just resolve the matter with his family members.

“[B]DO has been able to account for the withdrawals that caused stress to Mr. Cañete,” BDO said.

“All withdrawals done by the account holder online were verified to be valid,” it concluded.

