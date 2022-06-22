Jinkee and Manny Pacquiao visit CLOY set location in Switzerland

CEBU, Philippines — Jinkee Pacquiao took to social media to share their recent family vacation in Europe.

On Instagram, Jinkee shared some romantic photos with her husband and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, taken at the Lake Brienz in Iseltwald, Switzerland, one of the popular filming locations of the hit K-Drama series Crash Landing On You.

“Crash Landing On You,” Jinkee captioned the photos.

The picturesque lake was one of the most important settings in the series CLOY, where Ri Jeong Hyeok’s piano scene was filmed.

In a separate post, Jinkee also shared their family photo in the famous lake.

Jinkee has been sharing some snippets of their vacation featuring some of the scenic views in Switzerland and Germany.

Jinkee and Manny posed alongside their kids Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel. Their eldest son Jimuel, who has been pursuing a boxing career in the US, missed the family trip. But Jinkee made sure to tag him with the photos. /rcg

