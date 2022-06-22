PADS breaks ground for adaptive sports recreational and rehabilitation center in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Construction of the adaptive sports recreational and rehabilitation center of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) will soon begin.

This after a groundbreaking for the center was conducted on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, at the Pajara Park located underneath the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

The project is in partnership with the Mandaue City Government and Australian Aid. The city government donated the lot while the Australian Aid will fund the construction and other needed equipment.

The PADS center will spearhead in initiatives and activities that will foster partnerships with the government, private, academic, and business institutions for sustainable resources that will fund the operational and program cost of the center.

John Paul Maunes, PADS founder and CEO, said the construction is targeted to start next month and is expected to be completed within three to four months.

The two-story center of PADS is described to be one-of-a-kind and weatherproof.

The project aims to provide people with disabilities, athletes, indigents in the city an opportunity to undergo training, have access to free rehabilitation services, and develop life skills for employment outside the adaptive sports program.

Once done, the PADS center in Mandaue aims to become the center for excellence in research work and best practices in adaptive sports and recreational rehabilitation center in the country.

Maunes said they will be organizing different activities in Pajara Park soon.

