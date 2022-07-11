Ella Cruz stands by her ‘history is like chismis’ remark: ‘Mali po ba yung sinabi ko?’

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Ella Cruz recently made headlines on social media after her ‘history is like chismis’ remark.

VinCentiments released a Youtube video on Sunday, July 10, 2022, entitled “History is Like Chismis” which was written and directed by Darryl Yap. In the video, the actress brought up the issue and answered criticism from bashers.

Together with Senator Imee Marcos, they discussed the controversial issue.

“Sen, mali po ba ang sinabi ko na ‘history is like chismis’? Hindi ko naman sinabing history is chismis. Tapos dyan na lang sila nag-focus, hindi na sa paliwanag,” Ella asked Senator Marcos.

She replied: “Ganito kasi yan , napanood ko yong interview mo, tinanong ka bilang estudyante, tapos bilang artista. Di ka naman sumagot bilang historian.”

“At totoo naman na ang kasaysayan ay tsismis na napatunayan dahil sa ebidensya at sa research,” Ella said.

Senator Marcos agreed with her saying that history is “chismis” with methodology, analysis, and proof.

Ella added that history is also opinionated,” Hindi ka naman pwede maging historian kung hindi ka marunong mag-interpret.”

They even supported their stand with some quotations taken from three famous writers and a philosopher.

“Sabi nag ni Oscar Wilde, ‘history is merely gossip’,” Ella pointed out.

“Sabi rin ni Elbert Hubbard, ‘history is gossip well told,” Senator Marcos replied.

“At Hindi rin po nagpatalo si Gore Vidal, sabi niya ‘history is nothing but gossip about the past with the hope that it might be true,” Ella went on.

“Si George Santayana naman, history is a pack of lies about events that never happened told by people who weren’t there,” Senator Marcos said.

To recall, the 25-year-old actress received criticism from netizens and even historians following her remark.

“History is like tsismis. It is filtered and dagdag na rin, so, hindi natin talaga alam what is the real history. Andoon na iyong idea, pero may mga bias pa rin talaga,” she said during an interview promoting her upcoming film ‘Maid in Malacañang’.

READ: Ella Cruz pinagtawanan dahil sa sinabing ‘history is like tsismis’, pinangaralan ni Agot Isidro