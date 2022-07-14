Globe EasyHub, making digital transactions easier

Digital tools make any transaction fast and hassle-free, but some users may still be hesitant to transact online as they fear they might click the wrong button.

Fret not because the Globe EasyHub will make digital transactions such as bills payments, plan applications, GCash cash-ins, and customer assistance easy for everyone.

Now, Cebuanos can enjoy the perks of using the Globe EasyHub! This one-stop shop for Globe transactions officially opened at the SM Seaside’s Cyberzone in Cebu City on July 8, 2022. This marks another milestone for Globe, as it aims to provide accessible and easy-to-use digital services to Filipinos across the country.

The EasyHub is a great option for customers looking for safe and convenient ways to transact with Globe in the new normal, featuring life-enabling solutions that combine digital and brick-and-mortar experiences. It’s user friendly channels provide a new level of experience that all customers, even tech newbies and the less tech-savvy seniors, can enjoy, easily use, explore and transact with, in just a few clicks.

Through Globe EasyHub’s digital display, customers can shop, pay, explore, and even access information on how to request customer service support on Globe’s mobile platforms. It also educates and engages customers on various Globe campaigns that provide support to those in need.

To elevate the experience of using the Globe EasyHub, some zones allow access to various Globe products and services, accept bills payments, offer a guide on how to book repairs and raise customer concerns, and enable customers to learn more about different Globe products.

Do you need to cash in or apply for a plan? You can do all these with the Globe EasyHub. Visit the Globe EasyHub today at the Cyberzone on the third floor of the SM Seaside City Cebu to experience easy, fast, and safe digital transactions.