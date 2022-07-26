Police Station 12 now operational in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office inaugurated its 12th police station located in Sitio Pung-ol, Barangay Malubog, Cebu City on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Soon to be called Police Station 12, the new precinct will cover at least ten upland barangays, namely Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Sinsin, Buot-Taop, Bonbon, Babag, Malubog, Busay, Sirao, and Pung-ol.

Malubog barangay captain Dennis Dabuco welcomed this development, saying the new police station will help a lot especially since their area is far away from the Mabolo Police Station, which used to cover the upland barangays.

“Kung naay mga insidente diri, layo ang pagresponde nila. Kani karon, naa najod sa atoang barangay, advantage kay ni labi na sa kabukiran,” Dabuco said.

(If we had an incident here, it takes time for them to respond. Now, it’s already here in our barangay, and it’s a huge advantage to the areas here in the mountains.)

Aside from that, Dabuco said that they also need police visibility, especially with the development in their area and some other mountain barangays. Dabuco is referring to tourists who visit various destinations following the easement of the COVID-19 restrictions.

For his part, Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra, chairperson of the Peace and Order Council in the city, said that the construction of this police precinct will help in maintaining the city’s peace and order situation, especially in the upland barangays.

“In the last two years, daghan na sab ang nagpabukid. Nakakita sila sa kaanindot sa kabukiran,” Zafra said.

(In the last two years, a lot have visited the mountains. They saw the beauty of our mountain areas.)

Cebu City is entitled to have at least 20 police stations, Zafra added.

At least ten personnel are now deployed in this police community precinct. Police Major Caesar Acompañado will be its station commander.



Acompañado added that they expect additional force as a standard police station should have 20 police personnel.



Police said that the construction of this police precinct started in April 2022 but temporarily stopped in May to give way to the elections.

