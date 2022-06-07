Police Station 12 in Cebu City to be inaugurated soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is eyeing to inaugurate the city’s 12th police station ‘as soon as possible’.

Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle, CCPO director, inspected the new police community precinct located in Sitio Pung-ol Barangay Malubog in Cebu City on Tuesday, June 7, to check on the development of its construction.

The building’s construction started last April 2022 but temporarily stopped on May to give way for the election.

Supposedly, this would have become the city’s 12th Police Station, however, pending order from the national headquarters, this would temporarily serve as police community precinct (3) under the Police Station 4 or Mabolo Police Station, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

“We hope to finish it as soon as possible para maka function na gyud kita ug maka serbisyo ta sa katawhan nga duol ini nga barangay,” Rafter said.

At least eight personnel are eyed to be deployed in the police community precinct.

LOOK: Cebu City’s Police Station 12 soon

This new precinct will cover at least ten upland barangays namely Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Sinsin, Buot-Taop, Bonbon, Babag, Malubog, Busay, Sirao, and Pung-ol.

The said barangays were previously under the Pardo and Mabolo police stations.

Rafter said that establishing the police station would greatly help in boosting the peace and order situation in the city as it would mean quicker response to crime incidents in the upland barangays.

Rafter said it would usually take around 30 minutes for lowland-based policemen to answer to crime incidents happening in the city’s mountain barangays.

So it would take more time for either Mabolo or Pardo policemen to respond to crimes and accidents happening in the upland villages.

“We really need to establish our presence here kay pwerte gyud lagyoa aning barangaya…ang atong mga katawhan diri wala nay gana moreport sa police sa kalayo ba naman,” she added.

For his part, Jacob Ong, president of the Rotary Club of Cebu, said that they estimate at least P500,000 budget for the needed equipment of the new police precinct in Barangay Malubog, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

“Didto daghan pag kulang. Wala syay detention cell, furniture, aircon, computer. So atong plano, ato to syang tiwason,” Ong said.

Ong said that they have been in partnership with the CCPO for more than ten years already and that their primary objective is to help them in sustaining peace and order in the city.

READ: Cebu City Police Office undergoes minor reshuffling

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy