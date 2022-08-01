CA orders rape charges vs Vhong Navarro

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) has directed the Taguig City Prosecutor to file charges of rape and acts of lasciviousness against TV host-comedian Ferdinand “Vhong” Navarro based on the complaint filed by model Deniece Milinette Cornejo.

In a decision penned by CA’s Fourteenth Division Associate Justice Florencio Mamauag Jr. and promulgated on July 21, the appellate court granted Cornejo’s petition for certiorari as it ruled that the Department of Justice (DOJ) resolutions, which denied her petitions for review, be reversed and set aside.

The CA rejected Navarro’s contention that the petition must be dismissed for being the wrong remedy.

The CA stressed that it was erroneous for the DOJ to deny Cornejo’s petition for review on the ground that her statements in the complaint-affidavits are inconsistent and incredible.

It added that issues of credibility should be adjudged during the trial proper.

