Binibining Pilipinas 2022 crowns its new queens

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas has proclaimed its new set of queens, namely Nicole Borromeo of Cebu as Bb. Pilipinas International; Gabrielle Camille Basiano of Samar as Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental; Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City as Bb. Pilipinas Globe; and Roberta Angela Tamondong of San Pablo Laguna as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International.

The four Binibinis, including Herlene Budol and Stacey Daniella Gabriel, both from Rizal, as first and second runners up, bested 34 other candidates in the coronation night held at Smart Araneta Coliseum today, Aug. 1.

Borromeo inherited the Bb. Pilipinas International crown from last year’s winner Hannah Arnold, while Samantha Panlilio crowned Tamondong as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International.

Two international titleholders also crowned their Bb. Pilipinas successors, who now have to secure back-to-back wins for the Philippines.

Reigning Miss Intercontinental Cinderella Faye Obeñita passed her Bb. Pilipinas title to Basiano, while current Miss Globe Maureen Montagne relinquished her national crown to Fernandez.

Winners of special awards are Rizal’s Herlene Budol (Bb. Shein, Bb. Pizza Hut, Bb. Kumu, Jag Queen, Bb. Silka and Bb. World Balance), Iloilo City’s Karen Laurrie Mendoza (Bb. Moist Diane Shampoo), Tacloban City’s Chelsea Fernandez (Bb. Ever Bilena) and Samar’s Gabrielle Camille Basiano (Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown).

Arnold has yet to see action abroad and will compete in the 60th Miss International pageant this December. Her overseas assignment was delayed because of the postponement of the global tilt’s edition last year. The 59th installment was held in 2019.

Borromeo will join the 61st edition next year. The three other 2022 Bb. Pilipinas queens will head out to their respective international competitions in October.

Sunday night’s coronation program concluded a P-pop-themed pageant season for Bb. Pilipinas. Boy group SB19 gave a P-pop flair to the pageant’s iconic theme song, which they also performed on the finals, where they also treated the audience to a medley of their hits “Bazinga” and “SLMT.”

Meanwhile, the first all-female hosting tandem of 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray and 2016 Miss Grand International first runner-up Nicole Cordoves that made “herstory” in last year’s competition returned this year.

But this time, they had help from Kapamilya heartthrob Edward Barber and 2020 Miss Grand International first runner-up Samantha Bernardo who both took over the chatroom with online viewers.

This is also the first edition with 2005 Miss International Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz as a member of the Bb. Pilipinas Charities Inc. executive committee.

The 2022 Bb. Pilipinas grand coronation night was simulcast live on TV5, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and the Metro Channel, and streamed real-time on iWant TFC and the pageant’s official YouTube channel.

A bonus treat awaits the pageant’s followers on the official Bb. Pilipinas YouTube channel. The full video of the 2022 batch’s talk session with 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, which was shown in part during the live telecast, is now available online.

The second half of the talk session had Wurtzbach together with 1984 Miss Universe third runner-up Desiree Verdadero-Abesamis, 1991 Miss International finalist Patty Betita, and 1992 Bb. Pilipinas Maja Marina Benipayo talking about building sisterhood in a competitive pageant environment.

The bonus content runs for approximately 90 minutes. JB

