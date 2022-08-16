Unitec Pipes advances to CABC Corporate Cup semis

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | August 16,2022 - 02:04 PM
Unitec semis

Players from Modern Windows (left) and Unitec Pipes (right) battle for a rebound during their do-or-die game in the 4th CABC Corporate’s Cup. | Photo from Ronex Tolin via Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Unitec Pipes advanced to the semifinals of the 4th Corporate Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) after routing Modern Windows, 84-56, in their do-or-die match last Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the PAREF Springdale gym.

Unitec Pipes will next face the top-seeded Boysen Paints in the semifinals  this weekend. 

Second seed AEG Building Prints and third seed Buildrite make up the other semis pairing. 

Mark Paradero led Unitec Pipes with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Lemuel Aspacio led the losing squad with his 26 points.

TAGS: CABC basketball, cebu sports news, commercial basketball, corporate cup, Unitec Pipes

