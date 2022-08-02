Boysen Paints, AEG Building Prints gain automatic semis slots in CABC hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Boysen Paints and AEG Building Prints are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the 4th Corporate Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) after grabbing crucial victories last Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the PAREF Springdale gym.

Boysen clinched the top seed after ending the elimination round with a stellar 5-0 (win-loss) record following their close win over Modern Window last Sunday, 63-62.

AEG Building Prints grabbed the second seed with a 4-1 (win-loss) slate after beating Unitec Pipes, 71-62.

With their victories, Boysen and AEG automatically advanced to the semifinals and will wait for the winning teams in the quarterfinals featuring the four other squads.

In last Sunday’s game, Chester Hinagdanan exploded with a double-double outing of 22 points, and 12 rebounds for Boysen. He stuffed the stats sheet with two steals and three blocks.

Criz Matunog added 19 markers, three boards, two assists, and two steals.

Modern Windows’ Alfredo Sanchez had 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Brian Acebedo chipped in 14 markers, 17 rebounds, three assists, and three steals but these weren’t enough to beat Boysen.

On the other hand, Arbinson Gabison led AEG with his 14-point outing paired with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks against Unitec Pipes.

Dexel Caradan contributed 14 points, six boards, one assist, seven steals, and a block, while Elisha Gohad 12 markers, seven boards, one assist, and one steal.

Unitec Pipes’ Fernando Tiro scored 25 points, while Mark Paradero added 12.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, the four teams competing in the quarterfinals are Buildrite against Island Paint at 2:00 PM, and Unitec Pipes versus Modern Windows at 3:00 PM.

Buildrite, the No.3 in the team standings will have a twice-to-beat advantage over Island Paint which is at the bottom of the rankings with a 0-5 (win-loss) card.

Unitec Pipes is the fourth seed with a 2-3 (win-loss) record, while Modern Windows is at the No. 5 spot with a 1-4 (win-loss) slate.

The winning teams on Sunday will face Boysen and AEG in the semifinals. /rcg

