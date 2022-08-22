Lavandero tops Megawear Kiddie Chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dave Lavandero topped the Megawear Kiddie Chess Tournament held last Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Lavandero topped the seven-round Swiss system format tournament by scoring 6.0 points.

Lavandero beat Jervy Villarin in the final round to seal his win in this chess tournament for woodpushers aged 17 years old and below.

Second placer was Lynel Jumao-as, who also scored 6.0 points.

Lavandero emerged champion for having a bigger tie-break score. Rounding off the top three was Lennox Samson, who finished with 5.5 points.

The tournament was organized by Megawear of Excel Arain, who also organizes his own running events in the past years. Odilon Badilles and Rolito Amat served as the arbiters.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CEPCA chess: Lavandero chalks up a win