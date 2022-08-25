Jordan Clarkson, Scottie Thompson lead Gilas 12 vs Lebanon
MANILA, Philippines—Gilas Pilipinas made one last cut on Thursday ahead of its key Fiba World Cup Qualifying match against Lebanon.
The Nationals will go with a seasoned bunch when they take on the Cedars at Nouhad Naufal Sports Complex at 2 a.m. (Manila time).
The cast around Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson features two-time World Cup veteran Japeth Aguilar, his teammate, and Philippine Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson, versatile forwards Jamie Malonzo, and Calvin Oftana, and two-way guard Chris Newsome.
Also making the cut are overseas veterans Ray Parks, Jr., Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, cornerstone Dwight Ramos, and 7-foot-3 beanpole Kai Sotto. Rounding out the cast is 6-foot-8 varsity star Carl Tamayo.
Roosevelt Adams, who volunteered for the national basketball program while navigating free agency, did not make the roster that was published by Fiba.
The Philippines, 2-2 in the tournament being used as an evaluation phase geared towards the 2023 World Cup, is also looking to avenge a 95-80 beating at the hands of Lebanon last July.
