PWDs in Cebu City receive P2,000 financial aid covering June and July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 4,824 persons with disability (PWDs) from 39 of Cebu City’s 80 barangays have already claimed their P2,000 financial assistance for the months of June and July 2022.

The figure is based on the field reports that the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) was able to collate on the first day of distribution of financial assistance on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, according to the Cebu City government Public Information Office.

Reports from other teams assigned in other barangays are also still coming in as of this writing.

A total of 13,337 beneficiaries from the City’s 80 barangays are eligible to claim their cash assistance or equivalent to a total of P26,674,000 in funding.

Personnel from various City Hall departments were deployed in barangays to act as disbursing officers. In addition to field distribution, they also conducted house-to-house distribution to cater those who are not really able to claim their assistance on designated distribution sites.

Those who will not be able to claim their cash assistance during the third to the last day of the distribution, August 27, 2022, will have to claim their financial assistance at the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office.

According to the city, authorization letters are no longer required for representatives of the PWD who would claim the assistance on their behalf. They just have to present a valid ID and sign the payroll.

Those, whose PWD IDs have expired last June, are still entitled to receive their P1,000 financial assistance for the month of June.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City dad: Start PWD office’s operations, support services for indigent PWDs

Lapu-Lapu offers livelihood program to PWDs

DOT spotlights PWDs and women in tourism with new ‘It’s More Fun for All’ campaign

Mandaue PWDs first to receive cash assistance from city

At last, a law giving PWDs more access to education

Lapid’s priority bills include P2,000 monthly pension for indigent PWDs

/dbs