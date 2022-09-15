Cebu City to conduct massive river dredging, coastal clean up this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A massive dredging in Cebu City’s seven major rivers is scheduled to happen this Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

As the Cebu City government participates in the International Coastal Clean Up Day this Saturday, Cebu City’s Coastal Management Task Force is inviting the entire city to join in a synchronized Cleanup Challenge this Saturday, which will start at 6 a.m.

Among those who will lead the cleanup challenge is the recently-formed Cebu City Task Force Gubat sa Baha, which will also have its launching on the same day.

As the Task Force Gubat sa Baha’s participation in this citywide cleanup challenge, former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu, who also now serves as the overall commander of the Task Force Gubat sa Baha, said they will particularly lead in the dredging of the seven rivers.

Aside from removing the existing garbage, Cimatu emphasized the importance of recovering the original width or size of these rivers through dredging, so they can serve as a catchment for the high volume of rainwater.

“Mas lalong ma-aggravate ang flooding because the river is not the same anymore. Dati, the river is there to catch the excess water in the city. Ngayon, mababaw na so talagang mag overflow yun,” Cimatu explained during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

“As what I have done in Cagayan River, in Marikina River, we will replicate dito by dredging. And so makita ninyo sa Sabado na maraming available na backhoe. Kukunin yung silt. Merong dump truck dun. Ililipat dun, and ilalagay dun sa selected dump area na authorized by our Environmental Management group,” he added.

Cebu City is home to at least seven major rivers, including Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, Mahiga, Lahug, Estero de Parian, Bulacao, and Butuanon.

Encroachment at three-meter easement zone

Aside from dredging, Cimatu said the Task Force will also focus on the strict implementation of the three-meter easement rule in the city’s tributaries, by clearing both public and private-owned structures that violate this rule.

As the city has already started clearing the structures owned by informal settlers in the city, Cimatu said the same will also happen to commercial buildings proven to have violated the easement law.

He, however, assured the public that this will follow due process.

Cimatu said the city government has a document, dating back to 1912, which provides the original measurement of the existing rivers and is currently used by the city in tagging structures sitting inside the three-meter easement.

“There is a process here. We will find out really the structures that are inside the easement and we find out kung who is the owner if it is an illegal settler or a building. The DENR can submit the Notice of Violation to the owners. They will be given time to go to the DENR for the conference between the DENR and the owner,” he said.

“They will discuss the violation. Of course, there will be some differences and there will also be a way to settle the differences. Now, if they really admit that they are inside they can self demolish,” he added.

The city can also help in the demolition and prepare a temporary relocation center for those who will be displaced.

Cimatu, on Thursday morning, Sept. 15, also joined the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in an inspection of the outflow of the Lahug River in Pier 3.

Coastal Cleanup

Meanwhile, around 5,000 people have already volunteered to participate in the simultaneous coastal clean-up in the city’s 80 barangays on Saturday.



The city government with the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways is also set to deploy more heavy equipment this Saturday, compared to the previous eight citywide clean-ups. /rcg

