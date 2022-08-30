Rama appoints Cimatu as Cebu City environment adviser

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has appointed former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu as a member of the City Advisory Board that oversees environmental concerns.

Cerwin Eviota, Cebu City information officer, said Cimatu will serve as an adviser for the City’s various environmental programs, such as the “Gubat sa Baha” which seeks to address the City’s flooding problem and reclaim the encroached three-meter easement of the City’s waterways.

“Oo. DENR Secretary-like in the public-private corporate-like governance that Mayor MLR has been putting in place, same as Loreche and Sinas,” he said.

Eviota said the Task Force “Gubat sa Baha” created by the Mayor’s executive order number 2 has voted for Cimatu to be their chairman.

READ: ‘Task Force Gubat sa Baha’ starts issuing notices to owners of encroaching houses, establishments

Last July 2022, Rama introduced Sinas to City Hall employees and department heads after the latter accepted the Mayor’s offer to act as an adviser for the City’s safety, peace, and order.

Rama has also asked Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, former chief pathologist of the Department of Health-Central Visayas Center for Health and Development, to lead as head chief of the Cebu City Medical Center after recognizing her role during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the City. /rcg

