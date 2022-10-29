BFP Official: No fire hazards found in Cebu City cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) did not find any fire hazards during the series of visits which they made on the 21 cemeteries here in the past days.

The inspection was part of their preparations for the observance of Kalag-Kalag 2022, according to Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, the CCFO information officer.

However, Villanueva is asking Cebu City residents not to be complacent to void the risk of fire occurence during the celebration that is expected to bring hundreds of people to the different cemeteries here.

And as a preventive measure, CCFO deployed fire trucks that are now stationed outside the 21 private and public cemeteries in the city.

Villanueva said that having fire trucks and fire personnel nearby will allow immediate response in case of fires that may result from unattended candles and electrical short circuit.

“Sayod man ta no diha sa mga dagkong krus naay daghang kayo, daghang kandila. And also, mao nang gi inspect sad nato [kay] naa may magpataod og suga sa ilahang mga panteyon. So, mao sad na atoang gitan-aw but [sa] atoang assessment okay ra, compliant raman ang mga sam-ang,” Villanueva said.

Each of the fire trucks will be manned by four personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Villanueva said volunteers coming from different Barangay Fire Volunteer Brigade in the city will also be extending assistance.

Meanwhile, Villanueva is reminding those who are planning to go on vacation during the Kalag-Kalag long-weekend, to always check their electrical connections and to unplug their appliances before they leave their respective homes.

