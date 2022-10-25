Kalag-Kalag 2022: Dos and Don’ts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few days from now, most Cebuanos like most Filipinos will surely go to cemeteries to visit relatives or family members, who have passed on.

This is practiced yearly and is a tradition Filipinos observe every Nov. 2 and is called “All Souls’ Day” or the Kalag-Kalag.

Authorities expect an influx of crowds in cemeteries especially since this is the first time in two years when the COVID-19 pandemic struck that restrictions to visit these areas have really been eased.

Cemetery rules

To make the observance of the Kalag-Kalag safe and hassle-free for visitors of cemeteries, here are some important reminders from authorities to the public.

Always wear face masks.

Bringing liquor inside cemeteries is prohibited .

. Bringing bladed weapons is prohibited .

. Loudspeakers are not allowed inside cemeteries.

inside cemeteries. Conducting parties inside cemeteries is not permitted .

. No overnight vigil in Cebu City cemeteries.

in Cebu City cemeteries. Bringing infants and toddlers inside Cebu City cemeteries is discouraged for safety purposes.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for the administration of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), gave these reminders to the public as he assured them that the security preparation for this annual activity had almost been complete and they had more or less 400 personnel readied for their deployment.

Parilla also said they would also be tapping the city’s force multipliers as an additional force.

Fire safety reminders

For his part, Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), also relayed some reminders to the public, especially since aside from activities for Kalag-Kalag 2022, a long weekend would also be expected.

As much as possible, leave a trusted person who will look over the house when your family is out of town.

who will look over the house when your family is out of town. Make sure to blow out lighted candles before leaving the house.

before leaving the house. Unplug all the appliances before going out of your respective houses.

before going out of your respective houses. To make sure, turn off the breaker .

. Do not place candles near light materials such as curtains, papers, or others. Make sure that these are also placed away from kids.

Villanueva said that at least one firetruck will be on standby in all 21 major public cemeteries here. Their 100 fire personnel will also be deployed in the cemeteries in the city. They will also be tapping assistance from the barangay fire volunteers for additional deployment.

