KathNiel visits Japan with celebrity friends, shuts down break-up rumors

CEBU, Philippines — KathNiel forever!

Real-life partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, popularly known as KathNiel, dispelled rumors of a split after posting snaps of them vacationing in Japan with fellow celebrities on Halloween.

On Instagram, Bernardo shared snippets of her quality time spent with Padilla and their friends Joshua Garcia, Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde, and Robi Domingo.

Garcia also shared snaps from their trip, including a sweet photo of Padilla standing beside and wrapping his arm around Bernardo.

Rumors of their breakup began to spread when they were asked about the definition of loyalty during the finale media conference of their romantic-comedy series TV series “2 Good 2 Be True” last October 24, 2022. Then a video of them looking “cold” and “awkward” during the event circulated online.

The celebrity couple first shut down the rumors as they flew to El Nido, Palawan to attend the opening event of the actress’ new business venture with fellow actor Piolo Pascual.

Padilla and Bernardo celebrated their 10th anniversary as a couple last May and marked the 11th anniversary of their love team —Kathniel, just last month. /rcg

