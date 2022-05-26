Kathryn Bernardo to Daniel Padilla on 10th anniversary: ‘We did it, love! True love exists’

CEBU, Philippines— Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla celebrated their 10th anniversary on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

They went on an out-of-the-country trip to celebrate their anniversary, this time, exploring the Chiang Mai, northern Thailand’s mountainous city.

Kathryn took to her Instagram page to write a message for her beau.

“Celebrated our special day in the most unforgettable way possible and enjoyed every minute of it. 🥺 🐘

You know how much this trip means to me and how much I looove elephants, so without a question, you agreed to do this again with me right away. All you said to me was “kahit san mo gusto love, susunod ako after ng trabaho ko.”

Thank you for making time for this trip, my love! Thank you for always making sure I feel loved and appreciated. 🖤 Looking back on our 10-year journey together, I find myself smiling with so much pride. Because we did it… We did it, love! True love exists. Someone like you still do exist. 🥺🖤

I love you so much. Happy 10th anniversary to my person!,” said Kathryn.

The lovebirds posed for some cute couple photos along with the elephants at the city’s elephant jungle sanctuary.

Fellow celebrities and their close friends Ria Atayde, Trina Guytingco, Angelica Panganiban, Maymay Entrata, Miles Ocampo, Ruffa Gutierrez, and Loisa Andalio greeted them at the post’s comment section.

It can be recalled that Kathryn travelled together with close friend and fellow actress Alora Sasam in Chiang Mai.

Daniel followed them there to celebrate their anniversary there together.

