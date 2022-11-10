World population about to hit 8 billion next week

DHAKA — According to United Nations (UN) projections, the world population is going to hit 8 billion on November 15.

The global population has increased sharply in the last few decades. The number reached 1 billion in the early 1800s, and it took until 1928 for it reach 2 billion. Since then, the population has doubled twice, reaching 4 billion in 1975 and now reaching 8 billion in 2022.

The UN says this increase is “due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries.”

The UN website has started a countdown clock to November 15, which it is calling the “Day of Eight Billion”. The clock can be accessed here.

RELATED STORIES

POPCOM: Population of Pinoy kids down, elderly up in last 20 years

World population to hit 8 billion this year; India to overtake China as most populous country in 2023—UN