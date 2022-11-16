Globe pitches digital platform for SIM registration

Using a digital platform is the way to go for SIM (subscriber identity module) card registration in order that mobile subscribers would be able to comply with the deadline mandated by law, according to Globe Telecom Inc.

Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu, in a recent virtual briefing, told reporters that the 180-day period for the registration prescribed under the SIM Card Registration Law was a “challenging timeline” but “doable.”

“As long as we can push as much of this into digital, online way, I think we have a shot [at] doing [it],” he said.

Globe general counsel Froilan M. Castelo said they would start with the registration once the implementing rules and regulation (IRR) are approved and published.

“The NTC (National Telecommunications Commission) has 60 days or until Dec. 26 to publish the IRR, following that, all subscribers will be mandated to register their SIM cards within 180 days,” Castelo said.

He said they were worried about subscribers who may not know how to navigate digital platforms, but added they were working with the government to address this.

Globe and PLDT Inc. wireless unit Smart Communications previously said they were gearing up for the registration of their subscribers.

“We’d like to assure our customers that their data will be protected even as we give them a hassle-free registration process. We wish to effectively roll out this landmark law,” Cu had said.

Smart vice president and head of regulatory affairs Roy Ibay also earlier said they were working with regulators and telcos in crafting the IRR.

