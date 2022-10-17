WATCH: SIM Card Registration Act: How will it work, the pros, and the dangers
With the growth of technology came the rise of text scams and other crimes committed through phones.
To help minimize these crimes and catch perpetrators, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed his first law as chief executive–the SIM Card Registration Act.
INQUIRER.net’s Neil Arwin Mercado explores the perks and dangers of this newly-signed law.
