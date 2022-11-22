Lapu police to reprimand street carolers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Instead of apprehending, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will only reprimand carolers if they will be caught caroling along the city streets this Christmas season.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of the LCPO, said that he already ordered all of his police personnel to admonish any individual who will be caught caroling on the streets.

For Lim, caroling on the streets is dangerous and may result to accidents.

“Ber naman gud, gikan pa sa September 1 to December, naa nay mga manaygon ba, dili lang sa Lapu-Lapu but sa other cities. But sa atong case dinhi sa atong area of responsibility, badlungon gyud na nato kung makit-an nato bisan unsang orasa,” Lim said.

Lim has also left it to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to conduct a rescue operation, especially for minors, who will be made to sing on the streets for money.

However, Lim assured CSWDO that they are willing to assist them in the rescue operation if they need assistance.

“Dili pod kita ang lead agency ana kun dili ang CSWDO sa LGU. Pero ato gihapon na silang tabangan,” he said.

Lim, however, clarified that they will only allow carolers to carol in houses and residences.

