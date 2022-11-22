12.2-M ‘shabu’ seized during Barangay Inayawan buy-bust



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were nabbed with P12.2 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City early morning on Tuesday, November 22.

Police identified the suspects as Alexander Ponce, 31, a resident of Barangay Pardo, and his alleged cohort, Jessie Abadiano, 31, of Barangay Bulacao in Cebu City.

Police seized around 1.8 kilos worth of suspected shabu from the two suspects who are identified as high-value individuals.

Police Major Remon Jake Aguho, chief of Inayawan Police Station, said that they are now looking after the possible cohorts of the suspects.

Aguho added that they received information that Ponce is communicating with a certain Fa-ye, an inmate at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, for his illegal items.

This certain Fa-ye was arrested in May 2020 for illegal drugs.

Aguho said that the arrest of the suspects stemmed from the tips they received from the community. It took them a month of surveillance before they managed to close a transaction with the suspects.

“Walang trabaho pero maraming pera (the suspects)”, Aguho said.

The suspects can dispose of at least one kilo of ‘shabu’ in Barangays Poblacion Pardo, Inayawan, Bulacao, and other neighboring barangays in Cebu City.

“So far, ang talagang minomonitor namin is ang Barangay Inayawan kasi halos dyan yung concentration ng mga nahuhuli namin and then yung ibang barangay like Cogon Pardo and Basak Pardo are drug cleared na,” Aguho said.

For his part, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said that the community, particularly in Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City, remains active in their coordination with the police against illegal drugs.

“Kanina may nakausap akong isang barangay official at sabi niya na maganda naman ang tandem nila with the PNP. Napaaktibo ng kababayan natin na handang magbigay ng tip sa ating kapulisan,” Dalogdog said.

Dalogdog also said that he already directed his personnel to closely coordinate with the barangay in their programs and operations against illegal drugs. /rcg

