Fair Sunday weather nationwide — Pagasa

By: John Eric Mendoza - Reporter / @JEMendozaINQ - Inquirer.net | November 26,2022 - 08:15 PM

MANILA, Philippines — The country is expected to have fair weather on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

In its latest Saturday update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Metro Manila and the rest of the country  will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain and thunderstorms.

Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said this is because the bureau has only observed thin cloud bands all over the country.

Pagasa did not also raise gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

Meanwhile, Ordinario also said Pagasa has still not seen any tropical cyclones  for the next three to five days.

