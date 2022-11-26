UC Webmasters rout USP-F Panthers in Cesafi college football tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters blanked the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers, 4-0, in the college division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football pitch on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Wendel Soco and Kurt Cuizon led the UC Webmasters in their dominating win against the USP-F Panthers after they each scored a brace.

Soco scored the first goal at the 22nd minute, while Cuizon opened the second half with a 45th minute goal to give UC Webmasters a 2-0 cushion. Soco logged his second goal at the 75th minute and Cuizon sealed their victory with a 90th minute goal.

UC Webmasters logged its first win in the tournament along with one draw and two losses, while USP-F suffered their third defeat with one victory.

In the other college match, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) edged the University of San Carlos (USC), 2-1.

Maiko Silva scored a brace to lead USJ-R. He tallied his goals at the 17th and 40th minutes, while USC’s Areli Acuin Gaspe scored 49th minute goal to prevent his team for a shutout.

USJ-R’s win cemented their position at the top of the team standings with three wins and one draw, while USC is at second with one win, two draws, and one defeat.

In the secondary division, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) and the University of San Carlos (USC) capped off their match with a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) overwhelmed USJ-R, 4-0, in the other secondary division match.

RELATED STORIES

High school tankers of UC Webmasters break 8 records in Cesafi swimming competition

Esports related events held as Cesafi Esports League opening draws near

Cesafi men’s basketball: Green Lancers take down Jaguars

Webmasters rule 7 categories, dominate Cesafi badminton competition

World Cup: England suffer reality check in 0-0 draw with US

Brazil grinds to halt as World Cup party starts

/dbs