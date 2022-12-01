Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu celebrates Christmas with sparkling red Christmas tree

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu celebrates the much-awaited Yuletide season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony held last November 23, 2022.

With the theme “A Sparkling Season,” Dusit Thani’s tree, located at the center of the resort’s lobby, is decorated with red Christmas decorations and sparkling Christmas lights. The lobby is adorned with red decorations as well.





The Christmas transformation of the Thai-originated resort was designed by New York-based and world-renowned designer Jerry Sibal, who has also designed for impressive clients such as the princess of Qatar and the New York Yankees.

If you’d like to know more, you can visit Dusit Thani Mactan’s Facebook page or their website.

One of the resort’s attention-grabbing designs, aside from the Christmas tree, is the large red elephant sculpture in the room. The elephant is a nod to the Thai culture, wherein it symbolizes prosperity.

“The time has come. We’re slowly coming back on track where we left off in the pandemic,” says Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu’s General Manager Michael Kempf in his opening remarks.

Kempf also announced the reopening of the Thai restaurant Benjarong in the resort, along with the resumption of other amenities which were halted during the pandemic. Among these amenities include the Namm Spa and Dusit Club Lounge, which are now in full operation.





The event was attended by Lapu-Lapu City Congresswoman Cindi King Chan, who welcomed international and local guests to Lapu-Lapu City and urged them to enjoy Cebu. She also mentioned how Cebu was awarded one of the best places to visit in 2022 and congratulated everyone for a job well done as tourism is revived in the province.

READ MORE: Discover authentic Thai Cuisine at Benjarong Mactan in Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort

The sparkling night ended with the crowd being serenaded by Christmas carols, such as the iconic Silent Night and the Cebuano Christmas carol Kasadya.

Book a room and spend your holidays at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu. Located in Lapu-Lapu City, this luxurious and scenic resort is a great choice for a relaxing getaway. If you’d like to know more, you can visit Dusit Thani Mactan’s Facebook page or their website at www.dusit.com/dusitthani-mactancebu/