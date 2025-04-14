One year in, Living Roots Philippines leads the way in sustainable cremation machines and aftercare solutions

Living Roots Philippines, a trailblazer in sustainable cremation and waste management solutions, marked a major milestone this April with the celebration of its first founding anniversary under the Living Roots brand—highlighted by the closing of over ₱40 million in contracts and the inauguration of its new regional office in Brgy. Jaclupan, Talisay City.

From humble beginnings, we have worked hard to build solutions that serve not just businesses, but also families, communities, and the environment. ROTCHEL DELVO CO-FOUNDER LIVING ROOTS

Originally founded under a different name in 2021, the company officially transitioned and rebranded as Living Roots Philippines in April 2024—a move that aligned its operations with a clearer mission: to provide eco-conscious waste management and dignified aftercare solutions for both humans and pets.

Within just nine months under its new banner, Living Roots secured contracts with major partners, including Golden Haven Memorial Parks, the Local Governments of Taguig, Pasay, and Antipolo , as well as private sector companies like Forever Furry Corporation in Quezon City.

“This rebranding wasn’t just a name change—it was a commitment to innovation, compassion, and environmental responsibility,” said Mark Abalo , Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve stayed rooted in our purpose, and the results speak for themselves.”

In December 2024, the company officially launched Ecoferra, a rapid organic waste-to-compost machine now being integrated into the waste management strategies of local government units (LGUs), real estate developers, hotels, and food commissaries across the country. By February 2025, Living Roots finalized its global partnership with an Australian firm to co-develop zero-emission aquamation systems ( also known as water cremation ) called AquaX — making it the only provider of such technology in the Philippine market.

In line with its commitment to community service, Living Roots joined Philkonstrak Development Corporation, the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Cebu Chapter, and the Philippine Red Cross for a blood donation drive and dental mission in March 2025. The outreach event, held at PDC Jaclupan Ecotourism Resort, reflected the company’s advocacy for health and community care beyond its core business. The founding anniversary celebration was held on April 13, 2025 , at the company’s newly-opened office in Jaclupan. The event featured a parade, an office blessing officiated by Rev. Fr. Chris Ian De Los Santos, a community lunch, and the distribution of food packs and grocery items to selected beneficiaries from the barangay.

Notably present at the event were members of the Talisay City Chamber of Commerce and the barangay council, underscoring the growing commitment to sustainable enterprise and local innovation.

“We chose to open our office here because this place reflects who we are,” said Abalo. “It’s quiet but resilient. Humble but full of potential. Just like how we started

The Jaclupan office now serves as the hub for Visayas and Mindanao operations, allowing Living Roots to better serve its growing client base across southern regions with improved proximity and responsiveness. Meanwhile, its warehouse in Bulacan continues to support operations in Luzon, ensuring nationwide availability of its machines and aftercare systems.

“From humble beginnings, we have worked hard to build solutions that serve not just businesses, but also families, communities, and the environment,” said Rotchel Delvo , Co-founder of Living Roots.

“As we reflect on the milestones of our first year, we also look forward to the challenges and breakthroughs of the next. We’re proud of where we came from, and we’re even more excited about where we’re going.”

Looking ahead, Living Roots is developing new waste management technologies that aim to convert everyday trash into useful materials such as school chairs and desks, alongside eco-friendly incinerators designed to help reduce landfill dependency and support cleaner communities.

For Living Roots Philippines, this anniversary was more than a celebration—it was a powerful reaffirmation of its mission: to honor life, protect the environment, and lead the future of sustainable aftercare and waste management in the Philippines.