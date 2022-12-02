Pagasa: Cloudy Friday with isolated rain showers

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in many parts of the country on Friday as a result of the easterlies and shear line, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather bureau said the shear line will affect Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Quezon.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will trigger rain in Eastern Visayas, Cebu, Bohol, the Caraga and Davao regions in Mindanao, and Palawan.

“Ngayong araw naman po, asahan ang pagbabalik ng easterlies o ang hangin galing sa Pacific ocean na generally mainit po, magdadala ng maalinsangan panahon sa ilang lugar, at pag-uulan naman lalo na sa silangang parte ng Visayas at Mindanao. Habang ang shear line pa rin o ang linya kung saan nagtatagpo ang amihan at ang easterlies, dito po sa silangang bahagi ng Luzon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estreja.

(Today, we can expect the return of the easterlies or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, which will bring dry weather in some parts and rain in others, especially in parts of Visayas and Mindanao. Meanwhile, the shear line, or the area where the easterlies meet the northeast monsoon, will prevail in the eastern part of Luzon).

Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected to have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

Gale warnings are in effect in Northern Luzon due to strong winds brought by the northeast monsoon.

Fishermen in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Cagayan are advised not to set sail due to perilous sea conditions.

Pagasa also said colder temperatures are expected in the following months due to the northeast monsoon, with mountainous areas in Luzon forecast temperatures reaching 10 to 12 degrees celsius by January.

Forecast temperature range on Friday in key cities / areas:

Metro Manila — 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao — 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

RELATED STORY:

Pagasa: 1 to 2 storms expected in December