VP Sara plays fortune-teller, sees grandchild for BBM in 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte played fortune teller recently and predicted that her 2022 elections running mate, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, will be a grandfather this year.

In a vlog uploaded on Marcos Jr.’s YouTube channel on Sunday, January 1, Duterte predicted that the President would have a grandchild, a girl, this 2023.

“Oh wow, merong (there’s a) blessing,” Duterte told Marcos after being asked by their supporters to read the latter’s hand.

“Oh ano ‘yong (So what is the) blessing? Marcos Jr. asked.

“May apo na darating (You will have a grandchild),” the Vice President answered, initially eliciting a disappointed look and then chuckles from Marcos.

The vice president again held Marcos’ hand supposedly to determine at the gender of the grandchild — which she said is a girl.

“Marunong ka ba talaga magbasa n’yan, sa’n mo nakikita […] Teka buburahin ko, mag-huhugas ako, buburahin ko muna ‘yon,” Marcos quipped, while laughing in the process.

(Do you really know how to do palm reading, where did you see that? Wait, I would have to wash my hands, I’ll erase it.)

Prior to the release of the vlog, the two leaders released their own New Year’s messages, with Marcos renewing his call for unity while Duterte Filipinos to carry on with the spirit of bayanihan and resiliency.

gsg