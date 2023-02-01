Garcia signs EO extending validity of special permits for modern PUVs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Saying it’s a measure to avert a transportation crisis, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has allowed modern jeeps operating under special permits in the province to continue to operate for a limited time.

Garcia on Tuesday, January 31, signed an Executive Order (EO) that effectively extends the validity of special permits of several modern jeeps that serve commuters in component cities and municipalities in the province for up to 45 days or until March 17.

These modern jeeps are operating in the following routes:

Liloan – IT Park Consolacion – IT Park Mandaue – IT Park Naga – IT Park Minglanilla – IT Park Minglanilla – Parkmall Talisay – IT Park Talisay – Parkmall

The governor made this decision after learning that at least 170 modern public utility vehicles (PUVs) covering Naga City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Consolacion and Liloan may no longer ply the roads starting Wednesday, February 1.

In a press briefing, Garcia said they were informed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) that these permits may no longer be extended.

Her EO will serve as a short-term solution to preventing a public transportation crisis, the governor pointed out.

“The long term there will be… (the creation of) the province LPTRP (Local Public Transport Route Plan),” Garcia said.

The Capitol will be utilizing the 45-day extension that it granted on modern PUVs on crafting the LPTRP which will then be submitted to the LTFRB for approval.

The provincial government is set to lead a three-day seminar and another three-day workshop for all development and planning officers in the province in order to come up with the LPTRP.

Garcia said they hoped to complete and endorse the LPTRP to the LTFRB before the 45 days are up. Otherwise, she might issue another EO to extend the validity of special permits granted to modern jeepney operators.

