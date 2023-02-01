Highpoint Service Network Becomes an Authorized Service Center for PlayStation® in the Philippines

Highpoint Service Network (HSN) announced that it has become an authorized service center for PlayStation® in the Philippines, serving major cities from north to south, including Manila, Cebu, Davao, and Legazpi City.

HSN offers professional after-sales services to multiple countries, including maintenance, inspection and repairs.

Through the integration of original parts and technological resources, HSN will provide local consumers with after-sales service for PlayStation® game consoles and other products, during and after the warranty period.

In addition to PlayStation®, HSN also gained service licenses from other global brands.

In addition, to fulfill the needs of its English-speaking customers, it also offers BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services from the Philippines.