Unbeaten Warriors march to Cesafi eSports playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors dominated the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) eSports League (CEL) after finishing the elimination round with an unbeaten record.

According to tournament director, Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, the Warriors are already qualified for the playoffs and are only waiting for the team they will be facing.

USC is the only team in the CEL to have an undefeated record of eight wins, which earned them an outright spot in the playoffs.

Elimination round matches are still happening at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats Innolab as of this writing. The last remaining set of matches will be on February 11 followed by the playoffs on February 18.

The Warriors team is comprised of Zeke Swayze “Luc” Himaya, James Rey “Gilgamesh” Lumacang, Elian Thaddeus “Bravo” Amores, Kevin Noel “Kv7n” Camajalan, Joel Vince Andre “Ying” Aying Charles “Godof Godz” Alejo, Paul Emmanuel “Gengo” Corsino, and Reynaldo “Doc_Alma” Almacin.

The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) is in the second spot with a 6-2 (win-loss) slate.

The Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Cobras and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) are tied for third place with 5-1 (win-loss) records.

Both teams are currently playing each other to break the tie, while the host team, CIT-U Wildcats is in the fourth spot with a 4-2 (win-loss) card.

The University of the Visayas (UV), UC Main, and the Cebu Eastern College are tied at the fifth spot tied with 2-4 (win-loss) records.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines-Cebu and the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation are virtually eliminated from the tournament with zero wins after eight games.

Despite the multiple ties in the win-loss standings, Balbuena explained that the remaining elimination round matches will determine the qualified teams for the playoffs.

CEL features Mobile Legends Bang! Bang! as its official eSports game. /rcg

