Demecillo fails in first Japan fight, loses via 8-rd TKO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Iligan City’s Kenny “Big Heart” Demecillo faltered in his bid to capture the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super bantamweight title after suffering an eighth-round technical knockout against Kazuki Nakajima on Thursday evening in Korakuen Hall in Japan.

The 30-year-old Demecillo who fights under Sanman Boxing Team absorbed his sixth loss with 16 wins, 10 knockouts, and two draws after losing his first fight in Japan.

Meanwhile, Nakajima, 29, improved to 14 wins with 12 knockouts, one loss, and one draw after beating Demecillo who was his first Filipino opponent.

Referee Biney Martin of the United States was forced to stop the bout at the 2:45 mark of the eighth after Demecillo’s corner threw in the towel to stop the carnage.

Nakajima cornered Demecillo against the ropes and viciously launched multiple combinations to the head and body.

Martin initially scored a standing knockdown after Demecillo was seen no longer throwing punches.

Demecillo recovered and continued to fight. He managed to throw a couple of punches but was once again overwhelmed by Nakajima’s combinations, forcing his corner to stop the bout.

Nakajima was already winning even before the stoppage came as all three international judges Edward Ligas, Katsuhiko Nakamura, and Surat Soikrachang all scored 68-65 in favor of the Japanese prospect.

Despite losing, Demecillo fought valiantly. He had his best performance in the fifth round when he launched hooks and straights that forced Nakajima to coil in defense.

Demecillo continued to pummel Nakajima with punches while pressing the latter against the ropes. Unfortunately, the bell rang which saved the Japanese from getting knocked down.

Nakajima quickly recovered and turned the tables around in the ensuing rounds, punishing Demecillo with accurate one-two combinations all the way to the fateful eighth. /rcg

