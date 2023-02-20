Six teams notch wins in Don Bosco Alumni cagefest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Six more teams added wins in the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League after emerging victorious in games held on Sunday evening, February 19, 2023, at the Don Bosco Gym in Punta Princesa.

Batches 2009, 2006, 1999, 1997, 1996, and 2001 all scored victories to improve their respective records.

Batch 1996 defeated Batch 1998, 51-42, to improve its record to two wins and one loss in Division 1.

Batch 1998 suffered its second defeat in three games.

Hendrille Saliz, Steve Nacua, and Lito Sugatan led Batch 1996 with double digit scores of 13, 11, and 10 markers, respectively.

Ron Mabanto and Charles Buzon each scored 10 points for Batch 1998’s losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Batch 1997 remained unbeaten in three games after defeating Batch 2003, 70-60, with Giovanni Canceko and Chrissar Llegunas leading the team with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

On the other hand, Batch 2001 and Batch 1999 entered the winning column after defeating Batches 1994 and 1995, respectively.

Batch 2001 earned its first win in three games by beating Batch 1994, 47-40. Batch 1999 also clinched its first win in three games by outlasting Batch 1995, 68-59.

In Division 2, Batch 2009 routed Batch 2011, 84-72, to improve to a 3-0 (win-loss) slate, while Batch 2006 bested Batch 2005, 66-55, to improve to a 2-1 card.

