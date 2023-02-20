Toledo-Xignex Trojans look to extend streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Following their rousing start in the 3rd season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the new look Toledo-Xignex Trojans look to extend their winning streak with two scheduled matches on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The Trojans opened their campaign last Saturday with a big win against the Tacloban Vikings in the opening of PCAP’s third season.

The team also introduced its reinforced squad, which added International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal.

They are joined by the core line-up of the team in IM Rico Mascariñas, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, Richard Natividad, Christopher Tubalado, Allan Pason, and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

Toledo joins the Negros Kingsmen, Iloilo Kisela Knights, Davao Chess Eagles, and Camarines Iriga as the five teams that won their opening matches.

They are now ranked third in the south division standings with 18.5 points behind Iloilo with 19, and Negros with 20.

The Trojans look to extend their streak as they face the Cebu City Machers on Wednesday in the first match and the Mindoro Tamaraws in their second match.

Both Mindoro and Cebu City are looking to log their first wins in the tournament following their opening match losses.

Meanwhile, the San Juan Predators, Cagayan Kings, Laguna Heroes, Cavite Spartans, and Pasig King Pirates each earned a win in their opening matches in the north division.

