Amid Cha-cha moves, Robin Padilla wants party-list system abolished: ‘Yan dapat una nating gibain’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Robinhood Padilla on Sunday said abolishing the party-list system should be a top priority should Congress decide to form a constitutional convention (con-con) as a way to amend the 1987 Constitution.

The neophyte senator lamented how the rich have been able to penetrate the party-list system, which was mandated under the Constitution so the marginalized sectors will have ample representation in Congress.

“Kung mapupunta tayo sa con-con, ‘yan dapat una nating gibain. Dahil ang party list system ay, my goodness gracious, ‘di ko na makita, mula magdesisyon ang ating Korte Suprema na payagan na pati mga mayayaman, nawala na po ng anghang at sustansya,” Padilla said in a statement.

(If we end up in a con-con, that’s what we must destroy first. Because the party list system is, my goodness gracious, I can’t see it anymore, since our Supreme Court decided to allow even the rich, it has lost its spice and substance.)

“Ang kinatawan [sa sistemang ito] naging katawa-tawa (The representatives under this system have become laughable),” he added.

Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, instead stressed the need to strengthen the political party system “to end the cycle of people voting for candidates on the basis of popularity and wealth.”

“Sa totoo lang, kung gusto natin mabago talaga ang pulitika sa Pilipinas, palakasin natin ang party system. Tigilan na po natin ang kaboboto dahil sikat at dahil ito [ay] may pera,” said Padilla.

(Honestly, if we really want to change politics in the Philippines, let’s strengthen the party system. Let’s stop voting because it’s popular and because it has money.)

“Alam ninyo, kung nabago natin ang Constitution at mapalakas natin ang partido, ang iboboto ninyo na po ang adhikain ng partido, ‘di na ‘yung sikat,” he added.

(You know, if we change the Constitution and strengthen the party, you will vote for the cause of the party, not the popular one.)

Earlier, Padilla said he is not opposed to amending the 1987 Constitution’s political provisions through a con-con. However, he also said that amending the charter’s economic provisions through a constituent assembly or con-ass should come first.

