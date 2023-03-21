Mandaue City to set up more border checkpoints to prevent entry of ASF

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City police have identified at least 10 borders where checkpoints may be set up to prevent the entry of pork products contaminated with African Swine Fever (ASF) into the city.

Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Deputy City Director for Operations and Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, said that they have initially identified borders in Cansaga, Jagobiao, and Talamban among others for monitoring.

However, with the recent announcement of the Bureau of Animal and Industry on the detection of ASF in Cebu City, Liloan, Sibonga, and Bogo City, they may now include the city’s borders with Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

These are located in Innodata in Barangay Subangdaku, Banilad, Cabancalan, Panagdait, Tintay, the first and second bridges connecting Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu City, and Upper and Lower Tawason.

“Hinuon gipangandaman naman ni nato sa mga niaging semana pa sukad katong gipahigayun ang meeting sa LGU, andam, willing ta nga mo put-up og personnel,” said Oriol.

Oriol said that they have already endorsed these to the city government and are only waiting for their instruction on the implementation.

At least four policemen will be deployed at each border divided into two shifts.

Aside from the police, personnel from the city health office and barangay tanods will also be tasked to help man the checkpoints. /rcg

