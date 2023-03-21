Toledo Trojans climb to No. 2 in PCAP chess standings, battle 2 more northern teams Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans take on two more northern division teams tomorrow evening in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third season first conference.

Last Saturday, the Trojans dislodged the erstwhile No. 2 team in the southern division standings, the Davao Chess Eagles by beating the Rizal Batch Towers and the Cavite Spartans.

Tomorrow, they will have a rematch against the Spartans in the first match and will square off against the Cagayan Kings after.

The Trojans dislodged the Chess Eagles after winning both matches last Saturday. They improved to 13 wins with four losses which translated to 209.5 points.

The Chess Eagles have an 11-6 (win-loss) record.

The Negros Kingsmen though, still lead the southern division standings with a near-perfect 16-1 slate.

The Trojans have a brighter chance of stretching their winning streak to four matches based on the win-loss standings of Cavite and Cagayan.

Cavite has an 8-9 record good for 6th in the northern division, while Cagayan is at the No. 8 spot with a, 7-10 mark.

The Trojans will likely field in International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascarinas, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, team captain Rainauld Bonn Tibod, Rommel Ganzon, Christopher Tubalado, Richard Natividad, and Allan Pason. /rcg

