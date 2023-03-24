Traffic enforcer dies after saving cyclist

A traffic enforcer on duty was crushed to death by a 14-wheeler truck while helping pedestrians cross a street in Quezon City on Wednesday, March 22.

The pedestrians were all safe including the cyclist whom the victim pushed to the pavement to avoid being hit. The Quezon City Police District said that Jeffrey Antolin, 35, was assisting pedestrians cross A. Bonifacio Avenue when the Isuzu truck driven by Joel Dimacali hit him.

CCTV footage showed that Antolin had already signaled the vehicles to stop because people were crossing, but the truck did not slow down, hitting Antolin who was rushed to Manila Central University Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. The truck driver faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. —Abby Boiser

RELATED STORIES

LTO summons driver who ran over enforcer’s foot in Caloocan

Model faces raps after hitting Manila traffic enforcer trying to apprehend her

Police identify foreigner who hit Makati traffic enforcers, biker

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP