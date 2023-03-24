120 students hospitalized after fire, earthquake drills in Cabuyao City

LUCENA CITY — Around 120 high students in Cabuyao City in Laguna were rushed to local hospitals after feeling unwell during the fire and earthquake drills held Thursday, March 23.

Citing a report from the Cabuyao police, the Police Region 4A said about 2,000 students from Gulod National High School Extension in Barangay Mamatid were on the campus ground around 3:30 p.m. participating in the fire and earthquake drills.

During the drill, several students from different grades fainted and lost consciousness, said the report.

Rescue ambulances arrived and brought the students to the CCH New Hospital and Ospital ng Cabuyao for emergency medical attention.

The report placed the number of students given medical attention to 120.

All of them were sent home after treatment except for one who needed confinement due to a panic attack.

The report cited the doctors’ findings that the students suffered tiredness aggravated by the hot weather.

Medical authorities advised the school officials to ensure that the students are well-hydrated during similar activities. INQ

RELATED STORIES

No damage, casualty but quake tests drills | Inquirer News

Public urged to join Thursday’s nationwide earthquake drill

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP