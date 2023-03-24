Sen Go: P20M for indigent patients will be downloaded to CCMC Malasakit Center

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday, March 24, 2023, announced that a total of P20 million worth of medical assistance intended for indigent patients will be downloaded to the newly launched Malasakit Center at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

The senator made the pronouncement during a short program after the launching of the 157th Malasakit Center located at CCMC.

The launching was also attended by local officials, including Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, South District Rep. Edu Rama, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and councilors Jocelyn Pesquera, Dondon Hontiveros, Pastor “Jun” Alcover, Jr., and Francis Esparis.

Go said at least 700,000 patients in Central Visayas have already benefitted from the assistance and services of the Malasakit Centers in public hospitals in the region.

The senator is considered the father of the Malasakit Center after he passed in Congress the Malasakit Center Act or the Republic Act No. 11463.

The Malasakit Center, which serves as a one-stop shop, aims to simplify the process of getting help from government agencies like PhilHealth, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) without going to their respective offices spread in Cebu City.

With the addition of the Malasakit Center in CCMC, Cebu now has seven Malasakit Centers located at VSMMC, St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, Eversly Child Sanitarium, Lapu-Lapu District Hospital, Talisay District Hospital, and Carcar Cebu Provincial Hospital. /rcg

