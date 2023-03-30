Student found dead inside boarding house in Dasmariñas City

MANILA, Philippines — A 22-year-old female student has been found dead inside a dormitory in Dasmariñas City, Cavite province, police said Wednesday, March 29. 2023.

In a report, the Dasmariñas City Police Station said the caretaker of the Rolisa Dormitory discovered the student’s dead body on Tuesday afternoon.

“She checked the victim and upon checking, she was shocked to discover the lifeless body of the victim without lower garments and blood stained on her body,” the report noted.

The caretaker subsequently called the barangay, who then sought the assistance of the Dasmariñas City Police Station.

According to the progress report obtained by INQUIRER.net, CCTV footage showed that the suspect could enter the dorm room through the rooftop of another boarding house.

“CCTV footage at the said dormitory shows that the suspect [gained] entry at the rooftop of the adjacent Aterrado Dormitory at about 1:00 a.m. of March 28, 2023 and transferred to the second floor of Rolisa Dormitory,” said the police.

The suspect, still unidentified, was in a blue shirt and black shorts with white slippers. He was seen carrying “undetermined belongings” of the victim while fleeing the scene.

“Continuous reviewing of CCTV footage at the adjacent barangay and hot pursuit operation is being undertaken,” police said.

According to the autopsy report of the Cavite Provincial Forensic Laboratory, the cause of death was “multiple stab wounds to the neck and body.”

The victim’s name was withheld due to the sensitivity of the case.

